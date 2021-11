SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents they are getting multiple calls Friday afternoon concerning loose cows near S.E. 29th Street.

Residents are being advised to contact the Animal Control Unit at (785) 251-2200 if they spot any wandering cows.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the news at 1:35 p.m. Friday.