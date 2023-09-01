WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A former Wichita Police Department captain and a former lieutenant with the Kechi Police Department had their CPOST certifications revoked.

Court documents show Wendell Nicholson and Victor Heiar had their certifications revoked in connection to two separate incidents.

The order of revocation was signed on Aug. 8, 2023, and documents showed up online Tuesday.

CPOST stands for Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, and the certification is required to become a law enforcement officer.

Nicholson retired from the WPD the day before he was charged with eight felony computer crimes. Court documents say Nicholson leaked sensitive information through text messages and group chats.

The affidavit also says Nicholson sent “several images” involving the investigation into the SWAT team, which appear to be copies of the internal investigation the Wichita Police Department conducted.

KSN News has learned that on May 23, prosecutors and Nicholson’s defense team moved to have the case placed on the Deferred Prosecution Docket. Judge Jeffrey Syrios signed off on it.

As part of the Order Granting Diversion, Nicholson admitted to the investigators’ findings.

Court records show Heiar was with the Kechi Police Department from March 24, 2019, to Oct. 26, 2022. He was sentenced on April 5, 2023, to probation after he was accused of using the Flock license plate reading camera system to keep tabs on the movements of a woman.

The woman confided in a friend that she was scared that Heiar was somehow tracking her movements. That friend contacted a Wichita police officer and asked how she could get a protection from stalking order. Heiar was arrested by Wichita police in October of 2022.