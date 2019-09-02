Wichita man dances on street to spread good vibes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Drive down Broadway and Murdock in Wichita and you might catch an unusual sight.

That is because there is a just different kind of vibe on that corner.

“I am out here because I feel called to be out here,” says Delmar Bryant.

No matter the song Bryant’s routine is for one purpose.

“I am trying to put a smile on your face,” he says.

At first look, you might think Bryant is a little off.

“You can’t judge a book by its cover of course,” Bryant explains. “You have got to read the book.”

If Bryant was a book, it would be a book about dance.

“Dance can be used to communicate. When I move my body, I am communicating to people. I am letting people know that I am not a menace myself,” says Bryant.

Bryant says this corner just outside the QuikTrip is where he feels he needs to be.

“When I first got off the bus from Oklahoma City, I was drawn here. I did not know hardly anything about Wichita because the last time I was here, I was four years old. I was born here,” he says.

Dripping in sweat and filled with music, Bryant breaks it down to break down barriers.

“When they see these things, they smile,” he says.

“I have had a lot of people come up to me and say you have made my day. I was going to work, and I saw you dancing.”

He is spreading good vibes one person at a time.

“Even if it is giving them a kind word and putting a smile on their face.”

Bryant’s journey started in other states before he ended up in Wichita. Bryant spent time in Seattle a few years ago praying over protestors during the occupy movement.