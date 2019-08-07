Breaking News
Wichita Police Department says story about mass shooting plot arrest a hoax

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say a story being shared online about a thwarted mass shooting attempt at a local mall is not true.

The story being circulated online says the Wichita Police Department arrested a man who was taking multiple weapons to Towne West Mall. Police say this information is not true.

“This information is false,” said officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department, in an email to KSN News.

A similar story, using similar details and names, has been posted online for multiple other cities across the United States.

