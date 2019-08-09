Wichita reporter injured as man fled Sedgwick Co. jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A reporter at KAKE in Wichita was injured after a man fled from the Sedgwick County Jail on Friday afternoon.

The man was attempting to visit someone in the jail when it was determined that he had a warrant out for his arrest.

KAKE reported that he ran from the jail and as he opened the front door he hit the reporter, Morgan Mobley, who was entering the jail to work on a story for the evening newscast. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The man fled in a vehicle, striking several cars before leaving the jail parking lot. He led officers on a short chase before crashing into a pole.

The man now faces three counts of aggravated battery.