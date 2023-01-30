NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- One day before the Sunflower Showdown, the Jayhawks and Wildcats are ranked right beside one another in the AP Poll.

K-State checks in at No. 7 in this week’s Top 25. KU is ranked eighth. The new rankings come after both teams went 1-1 last week. Kansas lost to Baylor before beating Kentucky on the road. K-State lost at Iowa State before taking down Florida on Saturday in Manhattan.

The ‘Cats fell two spots from last week poll, when they were ranked fifth. The Jayhawks took a one spot jump from No. 9 one week ago.

The Sunflower Showdown tips off at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ on Tuesday, Jan. 31.