Will to Succeed Foundation hosts health fair at Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Living a healthy lifestyle can be a challenge for anyone, but for young kids, the elderly, and those with disabilities, keeping healthy is an even bigger obstacle. Chiefs hall of fame winner, Will Shields, had no problem racing kids to get them up and active at Saturday’s health fair. Shields was joined by health vendors from around Topeka in the Stormont Vail Events Center.

“Well the average Joe just assumes, hey I’m healthy all the time. I feel great all the time but where do I go when I don’t feel healthy, where do I go when I need help,” said Shields.

The event was specifically geared towards people with conditions that might make healthy living a challenge. The Capper Foundation set up a booth to show people what life can be life with a cognitive disability, like dementia. The event was also put on by Aetna Health Specialists.

