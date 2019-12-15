Winter storm: Everything you need to know right now

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunday brought a blast of winter weather across Northeast Kansas. Here’s how leaders are handling conditions in your area.

ROADS:

Officials with the city of Topeka said road crews have been on shift since 7:00 a.m. and will plan to have the night shift team start at 7:00 p.m.

City spokeswoman Molly Hadfield said bridges were pre-treated and they are monitoring the forecast for any changes.

You can use this map to see when your neighborhood streets will be cleared and treated.

This map is the K-DOT interactive map to show highway conditions.

Click here to see a variety of live highway cameras from K-DOT.

SCHOOLS:

As of 1:30 Sunday afternoon, Topeka Public Schools is not closing on Monday. Click here to see the Facebook post.