Closings and Delays
There are currently 14 active closings. Click for more details.

Winter storm: Everything you need to know right now

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Sunday brought a blast of winter weather across Northeast Kansas. Here’s how leaders are handling conditions in your area.

ROADS:

Officials with the city of Topeka said road crews have been on shift since 7:00 a.m. and will plan to have the night shift team start at 7:00 p.m.

City spokeswoman Molly Hadfield said bridges were pre-treated and they are monitoring the forecast for any changes.

You can use this map to see when your neighborhood streets will be cleared and treated.

This map is the K-DOT interactive map to show highway conditions.

Click here to see a variety of live highway cameras from K-DOT.

SCHOOLS:

As of 1:30 Sunday afternoon, Topeka Public Schools is not closing on Monday. Click here to see the Facebook post.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories