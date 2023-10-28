What We’re Tracking

Cold again tomorrow

Wintry mix possible

Colder air sticks around through Halloween

Tonight, we will get a temporary break from the rain. Temperatures tonight will drop down to around the freezing level. Sunday it’s possible we’re stuck in the 30s all day as our precipitation chances increase.

Our secondary round of precipitation moves in early Sunday morning. With temperatures in the lower 30s, we have a chance for wintry mix. Most places in the viewing area could see sleet and a few snow showers.

After Sunday, we get a chance to dry out, but the colder air sticks around. Even though it’s several days away, it’s looking like a pretty good bet that Halloween will be on the colder side this year. Make sure trick-or-treaters have lots of layers in their costumes! Highs on Tuesday will likely be in the mid 40s with evening temperatures dipping into the 30s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard