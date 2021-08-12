Wolfe’s Camera CEO Michael Worswick dies days after store closes

Wolfe’s Camera will close its doors on July 31, 2021 after 97

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just 10 days after Wolfe’s Camera in Topeka closed its doors for good the CEO, Michael Lee Worswick, died.

Worswick, 75, died Aug. 10 following an ALS diagnosis in December 2020 according to his obituary.

Worswick graduated from Topeka in 1964 and went on to get a BBA in Accounting from Washburn University before returning to Topeka to join his father in business at Wolfe’s Camera. Worswick would be described as a “lifelong advocate” for downtown Topeka.

Wolfe’s Camera will close its doors on July 31, 2021 after 97 years. (Michael K. Dakota / KSNT)

For 97 years Wolfe’s Camera was a staple in Topeka. On Saturday, July 31 the store closed its doors for good.

In January of 2020, Wolfe’s Camera came close to selling the trio of buildings they occupy on Kansas Avenue. At the time Worswick told KSNT he had hoped the sale would finalize in the spring.

“Wolfe’s has offered to remain a tenant for a period of time following the sale,” Worswick told KSNT in January of 2020. “Once the sale is complete, Wolfe’s will have decisions to make. We could move to a different location, sell our business to another company or close the store.”

In May of 2020, Worswick told KSNT News the business had changed its mind about selling the building.

“Any plan for the sale of the buildings where Wolfe’s is located evaporated with the economic issues related to the pandemic,” Worswick said in May.

Worswick’s family described him as a man with a deep faith, a Sunday school teacher for 40 years and a moderator at First Baptist Church. The man who transferred his love of photography to a successful business in Topeka also was known as an “industry influencer” serving and promoting photo marketing around the world.

Worswick is survived by his wife, two children and three grandchildren.