Woman, 1-year-old child taken to hospital after crash on I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 1-year-old and a 21-year-old female were taken to the hospital after an accident on I-70 near milepost 362.5 in Topeka Sunday afternoon just before 4 p.m.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Yamayra Rodriguez-Baez failed to negotiate a turn while going at a high rate of speed, and struck the outside barrier wall in a Volkswagon Jetta.

The toddler, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to the hospital with a suspected minor injury.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-70 in Topeka.