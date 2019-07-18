Woman arrested for aquatics center burglary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 19-year old woman was arrested on theft and burglary charges at a northern Shawnee County pool

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department reports that around 3:45 Thursday morning, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received an alarm at the Shawnee North Family Aquatics Center at 300 NE 43rd St.

When deputies arrived in the area, they saw a vehicle leaving the Aquatics Center. Deputies stopped the vehicle and talked with four people who were detained. Deputies located stolen items in the vehicle from the Aquatics Center concessions stand and observed criminal damage to an Aquatics Center window.

19-year old Kastale L. Khun of 910 NW Clay was arrested and taken to the Shawnee County jail. She was booked on charges of Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Damage to property.