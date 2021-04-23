Woman arrested in Kansas for going into Capitol

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Another Kansan is being charged for their part in the Jan. 6 D.C. riot at the Capitol.

Jennifer Ruth Parks surrendered to authorities on April 23 in Kansas. Parks attended the Trump rally earlier in the day with Esther Schwemmer.

Jennifer Ruth Parks surrendered to authorities on April 23 in Kansas. Parks is being charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, as well as violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

In a United States Department of Justice District of Columbia statement of facts, it says Parks was interviewed by the FBI on January 11, 2020.

“According to PARKS, she attended the rally in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021. PARKS believed she was attending a peaceful rally in support of President Donald Trump. PARKS, along with Esther Schwemmer (SCHWEMMER), entered the U.S. Capitol for “thirty minutes to one hour” after the doors were broken. PARKS entered the Capitol Building through the front lower door with no stairs. PARKS proceeded up a round staircase to the second floor and observed groups of people praying and singing. PARKS sung the U.S. national anthem in a group on the second floor of the building. PARKS attempted to exit the Capitol Building through the front door and was told by a police officer not to exit there. PARKS was directed by another police officer to leave down a hallway, and she exited the building at that time. PARKS was wearing a dark green jacket, a green backpack, and jeans.“ Statement of Facts, United States Department of Justice, District of Columbia

Schwemmer told authorities her and Parks walked to the front of the Capitol and no police officer told them to stop. They saw the open doors and entered the building. Schwemmer described the building as “messy and smelled bad.”

Schwemmer said when a police officer told them to leave the building, they complied.