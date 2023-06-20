TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to a vehicle fire in southeast Topeka Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the report of the fire around 9:30 p.m. at 3107 SE Colorado Ave. When fire crews arrived they found a vehicle on fire with no occupants.

TFD Investigation Unit determined the fire was intentionally set with a total loss of $4,000.

A 59-year-old Topeka woman was later arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Adult Detention Center at 11:15 p.m. on one charge of intentional arson.