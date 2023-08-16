FAIRWAY, Kan. — A Tennessee woman has now been charged in connection to the death of a Fairway police officer.

An amended complaint filed by the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday shows 32-year-old Andrea Rene Cothran has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Officer Jonah Oswald.

Cothran was previously charged with aggravated battery, fleeing law enforcement, reckless driving and felony theft. The new charge claims Oswald died as a result of Cothran committing the three felony offenses for which she has been previously charged.

On Aug. 6, Lenexa police responded to a report of a stolen car near Interstate 35 and 95th Street around 7:30 a.m.

Police chased the suspect north on I-35 until the driver came to a stop in the area of I-35 and Lamar Avenue in Mission, Kansas.

Two suspects then crashed the car and ran into a nearby QuikTrip. Officers from multiple agencies went into the QuikTrip to arrest the suspects. One suspect, later identified as Shannon Wayne Marshall of Ashland City, Tennessee, was fatally shot at the scene.

Oswald was also shot during the altercation and later died as a result of his injuries.

Cothran remains in custody at the Johnson County Jail on a $1 million bond. She is scheduled to appear in court again Sept. 20.