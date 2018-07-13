Woman convicted of killing Wichita mother, kidnapping baby sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The woman convicted of killing a young Wichita mother and kidnapping her newborn baby was sentenced Friday in Sedgwick County Court.

Yesenia Sesmas was sentenced to 55 years in prison for murder, kidnapping, and aggravated interference with parental custody.

Last month, a jury found Sesmas guilty of first-degree murder for the death of Laura Abarca-Nogueda. Abarca-Nogueda was killed at a west Wichita apartment in November 17, 2016. Her baby, Sophia, was taken by Sesmas.

Sesmas and the baby were found at a Dallas home two days later. The child was not injured and was returned to relatives in Wichita.