Woman found dead in California Costco parking lot attacked by 3 dogs

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (KGET) -

Three dogs were involved in an attack on a woman found dead in a Bakersfield, California, Costco parking lot Sunday morning.

Two of the dogs, a pit bull and a large mixed-breed dog, belonged to a business owner nearby and the other dog was a stray pit bull, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The business owner told police the stray pit bull frequented the area.

All the dogs were located and taken by animal control. One of the dogs has been euthanized and the other two are scheduled to be euthanized by animal control.

The woman was found in the parking lot of the Costco just after 6 a.m., but the attack did not appear to happen in the Costco parking lot, according to police.