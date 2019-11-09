Woman found in desert after harrowing, weeklong kidnapping

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Capt. Eduardo Hernandez takes question about an abducted woman during a news conference in Los Angeles, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Capt. Hernandez says 54-year-old Stanley Alfred Lawton and 22-year-old Shaniya Nicole Poche-Lawton left the victim near a military base north of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Authorities say a suburban Las Vegas woman dragged to California by father-and-daughter kidnappers has been found alive after a harrowing, weeklong kidnapping where she was raped, robbed and left for dead in the desert.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials told reporters Friday that Stanley Alfred Lawton and Shaniya Nicole Poche-Lawton dumped the woman near Edwards Air Force Base north of Los Angeles.

Military personnel found her early Wednesday suffering from cold and exposure. She was treated at a hospital. It’s not clear how long she was in the desert.

Officials said Lawton and Poche-Lawton knew the victim but didn’t provide a motive for the attack.

It couldn’t immediately be determined if the pair had lawyers yet who could speak on their behalf.

The woman in her 40s was kidnapped in North Las Vegas on Oct. 30.