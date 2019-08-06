Woman killed, 6 hurt in southeast Kansas crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDONIA, Kan. (AP) – A 19-year-old woman died and six other people were injured in a crash in southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident Monday evening near Fredonia occurred when the driver of a Chevy Malibu ran a stop sign and collided with a Dodge Minivan.

A passenger in the Chevy, Haley Surber of Erie, died at the scene.

The 18-year-old woman driving the Chevy was hospitalized at a Wichita hospital with serious injuries.

Two adults and three children from a family in Wichita who were in the minivan were treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story