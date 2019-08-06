Woman killed, 6 hurt in southeast Kansas crash

FREDONIA, Kan. (AP) – A 19-year-old woman died and six other people were injured in a crash in southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident Monday evening near Fredonia occurred when the driver of a Chevy Malibu ran a stop sign and collided with a Dodge Minivan.

A passenger in the Chevy, Haley Surber of Erie, died at the scene.

The 18-year-old woman driving the Chevy was hospitalized at a Wichita hospital with serious injuries.

Two adults and three children from a family in Wichita who were in the minivan were treated for minor injuries.