Woman killed in head-on crash near Eureka

EUREKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman was killed after a car and semi-truck collided near Eureka Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred just after 2:30 p.m. on US-54 near the East Eureka city limits.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Rick Wingate said the car driver was trying to pass another car but crossed the center line, running head-on into an oncoming semi-truck.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the semi-truck refused medical treatment.

US-54 was closed for hours Tuesday evening but reopened shortly after 8:00 p.m.