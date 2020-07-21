Woman pushing baby in stroller shot, killed at Kansas City 7-Eleven

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City, Missouri police say a woman pushing a baby in a stroller died in a Monday shooting at a 7-Eleven on the city’s east side.

The woman was found on the ground unresponsive at about 11:30 a.m. and declared dead at the scene.

The police department says the baby is less than 1-year-old and being checked out at a hospital as a precaution. Police don’t believe the baby is hurt. Police say someone in an unknown vehicle fired the shots that killed the woman but haven’t released further suspect information yet.

Investigators are at the scene collecting evidence and trying to find witnesses to talk to.

If you witnessed this shooting or have information that will lead to an arrest, you can call the Homicide Unit directly at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. Information that leads to an arrest is worth a $25,000 cash reward.