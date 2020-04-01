Woman struck, killed while walking dog in northeast Kansas

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A driver struck and killed a 61-year-old woman as she was walking a dog in suburban Kansas City Wednesday morning, according to police.

The Olathe police said the crash happened just before noon, and they pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The the dog was also injured and taken to an animal hospital for treatment. The driver wasn’t injured and remained on scene, said police.

The crash is still under investigation, and the name of the victim has not been released at this time.