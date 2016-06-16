Women struck by car in May recovering, family speaks

Editor’s Note: The article was updated in January 2020 to reflect the newest information in the court case against the suspect.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On May 15h, the intersection of S.W. 32rd Terrace and Topeka Boulevard became the scene of a family’s worst nightmare.

Jessica Cabello, 21, and Janet Munoz, 24, were crossing the street when they were hit by a car driven by Dean G. Lackey, 51.

Both women were rushed to local hospitals with serious injuries. One, was then taken to KU Medical Center in Kansas City for more treatment.

“I really thought we had the potential of losing them both,” said Manny Munoz, the victim’s uncle. “Seeing both of my nieces side by side in the same trauma room with every imaginable piece of equipment being brought in to save their lives is just devastating.”

Munoz was the first person called by Topeka Police when the women arrived at the hospital. And, he was the one who had to call their parents.

“As a human being, you have feelings, you have emotions,” he said. “But this was my, my blood. This was my family.” It was a call Munoz has made before because he works in local law enforcement.

But, he said, no amount of training prepared him to make that call.

Lackey was sentenced to two days in jail for driving under the influence. Charges of aggravated battery, driving under the influence, transporting an open container and driving with a suspended license were dismissed.

Munoz set up a Go Fund Me account to try and curb the cost of the medical bills.