Worlds of Fun owner buying Schlitterbahn's Texas parks, may buy KC park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) - Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which already operates Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun, has purchased Schlitterbahn properties in Texas for $261 million, and has the right to buy Schlitterbahn in KCK for $6 million cash.

Cedar Fair and Schlitterbahn announced the deal in news releases Thursday morning. According to the announcements, the Henry family, who owned the parks, will retain the South Padre location. They did say they have plans rebrand that park. The Corpus Christi location will remain a Diamond Beach property.

FOX4 reached out to Schlitterbahn for comment, a spokeswoman says it has nothing further to say about the Kansas City property at this time.

There have been questions about the future of the KCK location for a while in the aftermath of Caleb Schwab's 2016 death on Verruckt. Weeks before the start of the 2019 season the four other Schlitterbahn water parks were selling tickets and season passes, but the KCK location was not.

The KCK Schlitterbahn also was not listed on the jobs page of the Schlitterbahn website. One year ago, KCK popped right up along with the four other locations.

Schlitterbahn in KCK also did not have permits to operate through the end of the 2019 season. According to the Kansas Department of Labor, permits for seven of the 11 rides expire June 20. The remaining rides expire July 29. Schlitterbahn is in compliance with Kansas law but only until mid-summer.

Sources told FOX4 in April that KCK police were using Schlitterbahn for training. FOX4 also spotted the Topeka PD motorcycle unit using the parking lot for drills. Sources said KCKPD has also used some of Schlitterbahn's buildings for training, and the condition of the inside of those buildings indicates the water park would not be reopening.

At that time, FOX4 reached out to Schlitterbahn executives several times for comment, but our numerous calls were never returned.

Below is the entire statement Schlitterbahn released Thursday: