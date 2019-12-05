WU plans for new law school building approved

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University has signed off on plans for a new home for its law school.

Wednesday afternoon at their meeting, the Washburn University Board of Regents approved plans to design and build it at the corner of 21st Street and Washburn. The current building was built in 1968 and has been updated several times including the addition of the law clinic. According to a press release from the university, a study showed the building either needed to be expanded and completely overhauled or should be replaced. The new facility is estimated to cost $33 million.

The new building will be funded by a combination of university resources and private fundraising. The ultimate $13 million from fundraising will be the largest amount for a single project in Washburn history. Work on the plans is expected to begin immediately. No date for completion of the project has been set at this point.

Once the new building has been completed and occupied, the existing law building will be able to house other university programs and offices.

