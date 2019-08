(KVOA) Walter Ram received a long-overdue Purple Heart Tuesday.

Ram, a 95-year-old World War II veteran and P.O.W. survivor, began his service enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Corps at the age of 16.

For nearly five years, Ram served as a radio operator and gunner.

During his sixth bombing mission, his aircraft was shot down and he was taken prisoner.

