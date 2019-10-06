Wyandotte County deputy killed in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Wyandotte County deputy was killed in a Saturday night shooting, according to KSNT’s affiliate Fox4KC.

On Saturday night first responders were called to N. 76 Street. and Longwood Ave. around 8 p.m.

First responders found the deputy with a gunshot wound. They said he was killed in a domestic dispute in his home while he was off duty.

Officers took a person of interest in for questioning. However, they have not said who that person is.

This is a developing story and KSNT News will continue to post updates as more information becomes available.