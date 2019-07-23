Yesterday was great, but today will be even better

That period of 98-102 degree temps, dew points of 75-79 and heat index values of 110-114 hopefully keeps becoming a distant memory. It’s still bizarre and extremely rare that Topeka ended up with the exact same high temperature during the four-day hot spell.

A trough and associated frontal boundary moved through Sunday and Sunday night for widely scattered showers and storms. Temperatures were noticeably lower Sunday, but the drier air was really felt across northeast Kansas yesterday. Now, it keeps building upon itself and today is the day to celebrate.

If yesterday was more comfortable, wait until you feel what it’s like as the day progresses. The temperatures might be 1-3 degrees lower and dew points will be an additional 5-8 degrees lower. It will make for a day that is really hard to get in late July. Spring has returned through midweek!

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 79-83

Wind: NE 6-12

Expect lots of sunshine as high pressure strengthens. Expect lows in the 58-62 range with highs of 83-87 and dew points of 56-60. It will try to become warmer and humid again by late week. I think the hottest temps we get will be around 91-93 degree for Friday through the weekend with partly cloudy conditions. That’s nothing compared to what we endured last week.

Rain chances will be essentially non-existent for another five or six days across northeast Kansas. There may be spotty showers or thunderstorms by Monday or Tuesday of next week.

Enjoy what we have because there is still plenty of summer for more heat……

KSNT Meteorologist David George



