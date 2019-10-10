Nancy Boyda drops out of U.S. Senate race

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Former Kansas Congresswoman Nancy Boyda announced Thursday she’s no longer running for U.S. Senate.

This comes just three months after Boyda announced she was running.

In a statement released Thursday, Boyda said:

“From the beginning, I have been focused on one issue: healing the bitter, toxic divide in our country. At a time when we need to be addressing huge issues, we cannot even speak to each other. I am fearful our beloved country is about to split in two and I will do everything I can to keep that from happening. I dearly love this country and want it to heal and to thrive for my children and grandchildren. I am stepping aside to pursue this calling of bringing Kansans together but this time without the constraints of a partisan campaign. I am deeply honored and grateful for the support and encouragement I have received for my campaign. I intend to keep fighting the good fight.”

Boyda did not say what that “calling of bringing Kansans together” entails.

Senator Pat Roberts is retiring from the U.S. Senate after serving four terms.