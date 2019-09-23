ZOO AND YOU: Builders offering free day at the zoo to celebrate anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Builders at the Topeka Zoo are offering a free day at the zoo to celebrate 30 years in the Capital City.

KBS Constructors, Inc. has had a hand in the Topeka Zoo for many years. They are currently the contractor behind the Kay’s Garden project, which is expected to open next year.

Along with being the contractor on paid projects, KBS has given money to make many other zoo projects happen. Those projects include:

Lorikeets

Butterfly Pavilion

Saving Sharks

Alligator Frenzy

Penguin Plunge

KBS is sponsoring a Community Appreciation Day on Saturday, September 28. Anyone can get in the Topeka Zoo from 9 am to 5 pm for free.

For more animal news, follow the Topeka Zoo on Facebook and Twitter.