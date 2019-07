TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – They are not known for their politics, but giraffes might be quite engaged if they could vote. Giraffe females rule the savanna and have very little use for the males.

“They have a hierarchy of females basically,” said Zookeeper Elise Vargas. “The little guys will hang out just for a couple years until the females will boot them out and say you have to kind of figure out what you’re doing with your life.”

Giraffes are on display everyday from 9 am to 5 pm at the Topeka Zoo.