ZOO AND YOU: Pumpkins get fans behind the scenes at the Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is offering behind the scenes experiences in exchange for some fall treats for the animals. People can now bring in pumpkins “the size of your head” to get a ticket to an animal feeding or a backstage experience.

Animals at the Topeka Zoo use the pumpkins in a variety of ways. Elephants eat the pumpkins, bears break them open before eating them and tigers play with them like a ball.

The “A Pumpkin the Size of Your Head” event lasts through mid October. There are certain dates and times for each feeding or tour. Check below for a full list.