ZOO AND YOU: Sun bears enjoying golden years at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – They don’t even look a lot like bears, but Malayan Sun Bears should be messed with. They may look cute and cuddly, but they can fight back.

“They have a little extra skin around their head. That’s actually a defense mechanism,” said Zookeeper Christopher Sandberg. “If a predator grabs them by the back of the neck they can actually turn around and kind of they have that loose skin and they can fight back.”

The sun bears at the Topeka Zoo, HoHo and Cupcake, don’t have to worry about that. They are living out their golden years in the Capital City.

“They are the second and third oldest sun bears in North America and they are the 11th and 12th oldest sun bears under human care in the world,” said Sandberg.

The Malayan Sun Bears are on display everyday from 9 am to 5 pm across from the new Camp Cowabunga at the Topeka Zoo.