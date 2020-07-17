Newsfeed Now: Debate over masks; ‘Golden Girls’ home for sale

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is suing Atlanta’s mayor and city council to block the city from enforcing its mandate to wear a mask in public and other rules related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Atlanta reporter Archith Seshadri joins the conversation.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp prepares to sign House and Senate bills at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where the hospital opened a new Emergency Room space, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. Mayors in Atlanta and other Georgia cities deepened their defiance of Gov. Kemp on Thursday, saying they want their requirements for people to wear masks in public to remain in place, even after the Republican governor explicitly forbade cities and counties from mandating face coverings.(AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Other stories in today’s show:

SPORTS CONCERNS: American professional sports leagues are all working to get back on the court, rink and field ─ but what about putting fans back in the stands? Washington reporter Morgan Wright reports.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 10: Emma Meesseman #33 of Washington Mystics puts up a shot in front of Morgan Tuck #33 of Connecticut Sun in the second half during Game Five of the 2019 WNBA Finals at St Elizabeths East Entertainment & Sports Arena on October 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

REPORTER REUNION: Making a child cry one time might be something that could happen to anyone. But how about making that same child cry a second time, one year later? That happened to Dan Daru, a reporter with sister station KDVR. He made Drew cry in 2012 and then again in 2013.

GOLDEN HOUSE: Thank you for being a – buyer? The home made famous in outdoor shots for the iconic sitcom “The Golden Girls” can now be yours for a little more than Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia paid for it back in the ’80s.

(Courtesy of Brandon Valente, Brandon V Photography)

