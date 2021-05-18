Newsfeed Now: Investigation underway after train derailment in Iowa; Trap shooter ready to compete in Olympics

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)-Millions of families will soon start seeing extra money in their bank accounts from the latest round of COVID relief. The White House announced Monday that the monthly payments from the expanded Child Tax Credit will start July 15.

The NYPD is set to deploy hundreds of more officers into the New York City transit system amid ongoing violent crimes in the subways, according to the mayor.

A Kansas City, Kansas man is ready to represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics after a year’s delay.

A Texas man reunites with a nurse who rescued him from a motorcycle crash.

People in Sibley, Iowa were able to return to their homes from an evacuation order due to a train derailment. The cause of the approximately 47 cars derailing just outside of the town on Sunday, is still under investigation. Union Pacific officials say a fire was still burning as of Monday evening.

