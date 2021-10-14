Newsfeed Now: White House tells states to prep for COVID vaccinations for kids; Mobile home sells for over $1 million

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – There is still no sign of Brian Laundrie after weeks of searching. He is the only person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito. Wednesday marked one month since his parents say they last saw him and they still aren’t talking. A coroner revealed that Gabby died from strangulation during a Tuesday press conference.

White House officials told governors to start preparing to vaccinate children as young as age 5 by early next month. The administration says it’s prepared to roll out millions of pediatric vaccines as soon as the FDA gives them the green light.

A Virginia teacher was fired after speaking out against mask and vaccination mandates.

Tennessee’s popular housing market is pushing properties to sky-high values, causing gentrification of a neighborhood. A mobile home just sold for $1.5 million but it’s more than meets the eye.

A mother is accused of buying teenagers alcohol and encouraging them to get drunk and engage in sexual acts inside her California home.

A blind cat, its unwell mother, and a months-old kitten introduced as a seeing-eye cat were in need of a new home. A family with a blind son decided to make the 800-mile trip to adopt the bunch.

