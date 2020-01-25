This group of friends has attended every single Super Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (KSNT) – Self-dubbed the “Super Bowl Five,” a group of friends has been to every Super Bowl ever played.

They have been in attendance at every game, since the first in 1967. 86-year-old Harvey Rothenberg reflected on games past, including the shockingly low price of tickets at the first game.

Steeped in tradition, the group even has their own logo, that they proudly wear on blazers, rings, cuff links and more.

“It’s more than just going to a game now,” said Rothenberg. “You know, there’s a camaraderie among the five of us, now we’re down to four, unfortunately. We feel like we’re brothers now. We’ve been together for 54 years.”

Everyone in the group is in their eighties, but they hope they will all still be together to attend Super Bowl LX as a group, which will take place in 2026.