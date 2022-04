Azura Credit Union is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.

TOPEKA (KTMJ) In this week’s segment of No Place Like Home sponsored by Azura Credit Union, Barb Doud and Joan Scott with Master Gerdners County K-State Research and Extension sit down with FOX 43 AM Live’s Dane Kroll to talk about their upcoming sale where you can find new items for your garden or that perfect Mother’s Day gift.