Azura Credit Union is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.

TOPEKA (KTMJ) In this week’s segment of No Place Like Home sponsored by Azura Credit Union, Michael Odupitan and Mark McAllister with Omni Circle Group join FOX 43 AM Live’s Dane Kroll to talk about the Access Lounge Networking event on Friday August 18th.