Azura Credit Union is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.

TOPEKA (KTMJ) In this week’s segment of No Place Like Home sponsored by Azura Credit Union, Candis Meerpohl with the Shawnee County K-State Extension Office joins FOX 43 AM Live’s Dane Kroll to talk about the resources they can provide to test for radon and prevent mold.