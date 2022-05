Azura Credit Union is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.

TOPEKA (KTMJ) In this week’s segment of No Place Like Home sponsored by Azura Credit Union, Shawnee County family and consumer agent of Shawnee County K-State Research and Extension, Susan Fangman explains what copies of important financial paperwork you should be keeping in your severe weather grab and go kit.