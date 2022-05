Azura Credit Union is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.

TOPEKA (KTMJ) In this week’s segment of No Place Like Home sponsored by Azura Credit Union, Nikki MacMillan, Chief Operating Officer of Topeka Habitat for Humanity explains the Topeka Habitat ReStore and how the ReStore helps raise funds to build and repair homes for families in Topeka.