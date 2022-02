Azura Credit Union is a paid sponsor of FOX 43 AM Live and is responsible for this content.

TOPEKA (KTMJ) We are starting a new weekly segment to help bring local home improvement businesses and homeowners together.

In this week’s segment of No Place Like Home sponsored by Azura Credit Union, Vice President of real estate for Azura Credit union, Preston Ford and Katie Nelson with the Topeka Area Bulding Association join us from the Topeka Home Show at Stormontvail Event Center.