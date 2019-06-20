Oakley Place Care

"Professional care homes… where our residents are the heart of our home"

The decision to move your loved one to a long term care facility is an emotional and challenging one. We understand the journey it takes to get to this decision and we appreciate you looking at one of our homes. Your relative's placement in our care is a privilege that we don't take lightly.

About

Our homes, located in Topeka and Rossville, Kansas are well run and maintained 24 hours a day. The staff has been trained specifically for the care of residents with memory loss, dementia challenges, and those with limited physical abilities. All of our locations are warm and comfortable environments, which feels just like home. Our homes are in quiet unassuming residential neighborhoods, which have backyards, decks and gardens for residents' and families enjoyment. We've decorated our homes with warm, comfortable sitting rooms. When families visit we have board games, books and toys for everyone to enjoy their time together.

Why Choose Us?

Since 1995, we've provided uncompromising care as an alternative to the larger institution-like facilities. A smaller home-like setting, with a higher staff-to-resident ration, has been shown to be a far better living environment than that found in larger traditional nursing homes. The smaller environment is less confusing and feels more secure to those suffering from dementia. The high staff to resident ratio also ensures that residents receive the attention they require and deserve. In our care homes, families help residents decide on the furnishings for their bedrooms with their own familiar belongings from home. This helps greatly with the transition of moving from home to a new environment. Our residents enjoy delicious, home cooked meals and snacks, with each of their diets taken into account. Families are encouraged to stop by daily, to visit or enjoy a meal with us! Please feel free to email or call Mandy at (785) 221-7740 for a personal tour of our care homes or for more detailed information about either location. We'd love to hear from you today!

Our Mission Statement

Our goal is to enrich the lives of those entrusted in our care and to provide exceptional nursing care in a homelike environment. As aging or illness progress, our care level increases to meet the increasing needs. Our broad spectrum of care offers all levels of services providing your loved one the ability to age in place and avoid further moves. If your family is faced with making the difficult decisions concerning the care of a loved one, the staff at Oakley Place Care, encourages you to stop by and learn more about this alternative to traditional nursing home care. We take pride in the fact that families trust us with their loved ones. We have had the privilege to get to know some amazing people from an exceptional generation. We look forward to getting to know your loved one as well.

Services



– State Licensed Adult Care

– Family-Oriented

– Well Equipped to Provide all Levels of Nursing Care

– Care for Those Suffering from Alzheimer's, Dementia and Limited Mobility

– 24-Hour Nursing Care

– Assistance or Complete Care of All Activities of Daily Living

– Home Cooked Meals

– Medication Management

– Physical Therapy and Social Work

– Activity Programs that Caters to an Individual's Preferences and Abilities

– Private Pay and Long-Term Care Insurance Accepted

Please feel free to call Mandy at (785) 221-7740 or e-mail her at mandy@oakleyplacecare.com for a personal tour of our care homes or for more detailed information about either location.