Drive Thru Movie Review – Free Guy

TOPEKA (KSNT) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced today that Jeffrey James Exon, charged with killing his daughter, was bound over for trial this week in Shawnee County District Court.

Prosecutors charged Exon for killing his 2-year-old girl. On Jan. 5, officers were sent to 3501 SW 10th Ave. on a report of an unresponsive girl. When medical personnel arrived, they pronounced the girl dead. Topeka police identified her as Aurora M. Exon, 2, of Topeka.