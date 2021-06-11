Drive Thru Movie Review – In The Heights

TOPEKA (KSNT) - Residents who took advantage of the COVID-19 extensions to renew their Kansas driver's license or identifications cards have until June 30 to renew those credentials, according to the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR).

KDOR mailed 55,700 postcards to residents of the state that have not renewed their license or ID card. According to KDOR, there are still 45,000 Kansans that need to renew .