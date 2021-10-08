Drive Thru Movie Review – No Time To Die

TOPEKA, (KSNT)---A rise in crime is adding to an already stressed court backlog. Some states said it will take months for criminal cases to come to trial. And in Kansas, it's impacting prosecutors, judges, and people waiting to hear back on their case.

Maban Wright, Deputy Public Defender for Kansas' Third Judicial District, told Kansas Capitol Bureau on Thursday that the mounting backlog has put a hold on people coming to trial.