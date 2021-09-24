Drive Thru Movie Review – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kansas
National
Capitol Bureau
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Someone You Should Know
Destination Kansas
BestReviews
Cute Kid
Destination Kansas
Our News Team
Top Stories
2 Michigan men in custody after robbing a convenience store, Jackson County Sheriff says
Top Stories
Jackknifed trailer blocking 46th and Button in Topeka
Nancy Perry Day of Caring brings out volunteers to string lights at Topeka Zoo
Video
Car rolls and lands on its roof fleeing Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy
LIVE Brian Laundrie manhunt: Search picks up at Carlton Reserve after FBI issues arrest warrant for Gabby Petito’s fiancé
Live
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings and Delays
Current Alerts
Weather App
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
The Big Game
Washburn Ichabods
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Big 12 Football
Kansas City Royals
Kansas City Chiefs
Top Stories
IndyCar speeds into Long Beach celebrating season of gains
Top Stories
NFL adds Monday night to Wild Card Weekend
Male tennis players surveyed on LGBTQ attitudes, environment
The Latest: DeChambeau in action in afternoon Ryder Cup
LEADING OFF: Key showdown at Fenway, Cards on 12G streak
Community
Contests
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Kansas Lottery
Daily Horoscope
Comics
Movie Reviews
Adopt-A-Pet
Daily Pledge Of Allegiance
Feeding America
Hispanic Heritage Month
Shop Downtown Topeka
Local Business Leader – Topeka
Watch
Live Stream
Video Center
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 AM LIVE Financial Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Cute Pets
FOX 43 AM LIVE News Pet Advice
FOX 43 AM LIVE Zoo and You
FOX 43 AM LIVE What’s Cooking?
FOX 43 AM LIVE Birthday Club Sign Up
Top Stories
2 Michigan men in custody after robbing a convenience store, Jackson County Sheriff says
Top Stories
Jackknifed trailer blocking 46th and Button in Topeka
Top Stories
Lace up your shoes for Emporia’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Oct. 3
Video
Magician brings magic, illusion to FOX 43 AM Live studio
Video
Nancy Perry Day of Caring brings out volunteers to string lights at Topeka Zoo
Video
Car rolls and lands on its roof fleeing Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy
Share It!
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
DVD Request
Mobile Apps
Sign Up For The Latest News And Emails Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Search
Search
Search
Drive Thru Movie Review – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Movie Reviews
Posted:
Sep 24, 2021 / 10:12 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 24, 2021 / 10:12 AM CDT
Close
You have been added to KSNT Breaking News Alerts Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KSNT Breaking News Alerts
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Parents show concern as fights break out at high school football game
Video
Car rolls and lands on its roof fleeing Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputy
POLICE: 16 year-old-dead after chase between two vehicles
MEET THE OWNER: Topeka woman brings ‘rage room’ to the Capital City
Video
2 Michigan men in custody after robbing a convenience store, Jackson County Sheriff says
Close
You have been added to KSNT News Update Newsletter
Subscribe Now
KSNT News Update
Sign Up