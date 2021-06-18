Drive Thru Movie Review – The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

MANHATTAN (KSNT) - A Kansas State University veterinarian is warning dog owners that the high temperatures facing the country is a threat to your furry friends.

"Even if they have never had a problem with heat before, watch for signs of lagging behind, thick saliva and dark mucus membranes," Veterinarian and clinical professor at the university's Veterinary Health Center. Susan Nelson said. These are all indications your dog might be starting to get heat stress."