Drive Thru Movie Review – The King’s Man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports that a child is among the 128 new deaths listed on its COVID-19 website Wednesday. The state lists deaths by age group. There are rarely deaths in the age groups representing children, but there is one in the 0-9-year-old age group this week.

The KDHE does not release the exact age, gender, or location of COVID-19 deaths. It has not responded to our question about whether this is a recent death or new information about a previous death. Before this, the last time the KDHE reported a child's COVID-19 death was Nov. 10, 2021.